Clowney made his preseason debut Saturday, deflecting one pass while playing three series against the Rams.

Clowney, who underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason, was brought along slowly in training camp and didn't participate fully until the week leading up to the third preseason game. His deployment Saturday ran the gamut: he started at right defensive end on the first series, then switched sides with J.J. Watt for the second series, and finished up at outside linebacker. He got good penetration on the third series, getting in the face of quarterback Sean Mannion who threw an interception. This will likely be his only appearance of the preseason.