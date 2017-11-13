Clowney had three tackles, all for losses and including one sack, in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Rams.

Clowney has faced increased scrutiny from offensive lines since the Texans lost J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) to season-ending injuries, but was able to record his team-leading sixth sack, matching his career high set in 2016.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories