Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: May be traded
The Texans may have a deal worked out to trade Clowney (contract dispute) for an offensive tackle, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The report uses language that indicates a deal is not firmly in place as McClain says he believes a deal has been worked out. Before any deal can be completed, Clowney would first need to sign his franchise tender.
