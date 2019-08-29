Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: May hold out into season
Clowney (contract dispute) is willing to miss games in the regular season, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports.
There was always a sense that Clowney, who has yet to sign a franchise tag, would report in time for the regular season, but that changed Tuesday. Clowney fired his agent and met with the Dolphins amid reports that the Texans were shopping him. He has some leverage. The Texans need to add an impact player on offense and are willing to deal Clowney, who can be choosy before signing off on a deal to another team.
