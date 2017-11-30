Clowney was held out of practice Thursday with shoulder and ankle injuries, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney was unable to practice Wednesday either, which puts his status on shaky ground for Sunday's game in Tennessee. The defensive end battled the ankle injury heading into the Week 12 loss to the Ravens, but the shoulder issue appears to be a new concern for Clowney, who has notched six sacks over his last five contests.