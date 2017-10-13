Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses Thursday's practice
Clowney (knee) did not participate in practice Thursday, but is expected to play Sunday against Cleveland, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans need a healthy Clowney more than ever after the losing J.J. Watt (knee) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. Offensive coordinators throughout the league will make Clowney a marked man, scheming him with double-team blocking attention and chip blocking.
