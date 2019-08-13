Coach Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that he doesn't know when Clowney (contract dispute) will report to training camp, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

O'Brien did express confidence that Clowney will be in good shape and ready to go when he does report. The 26-year-old has yet to sign his $15.9 million franchise tender or come to terms with an extension with Houston. It ultimately remains to be seen when Clowney will rejoin the Texans, though Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle previously reported that he's expected back before Week 1.