Clowney was a non-partcipant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury and illness.

Clowney typically misses practice time, but eventually plays Sunday, so this is nothing to fret about at this time. The fourth-year linebacker has a career-high nine sacks this season, a notable outcome given the losses to key personnel (J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, Brian Cushing) on defense.

