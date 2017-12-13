Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Non-participant Wednesday
Clowney was a non-partcipant at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury and illness.
Clowney typically misses practice time, but eventually plays Sunday, so this is nothing to fret about at this time. The fourth-year linebacker has a career-high nine sacks this season, a notable outcome given the losses to key personnel (J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, Brian Cushing) on defense.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Carries no injury designation•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: O'Brien downplays injuries•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses practice with shoulder, ankle issues•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Posts sack Monday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for Monday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Picks up two more sacks Sunday•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...