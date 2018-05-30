Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected back until training camp
Clowney (knee) isn't expected to return to the field until training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
On the mend from arthroscopic knee surgery, Clowney is under no pressure to hurry himself back into action. It's possible he won't be ready to go from the first day of training camp, but head coach Bill O'Brien doesn't sound concerned about the defensive end missing too much of the Texans' finite amount of practice time this summer. In the meantime, Clowney and the Texans are expected to progress in talks over a lucrative contract extension. The former No. 1 overall pick is currently entering the last year of his rookie deal.
