Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not expected to play Sunday
Clowney (back/elbow) is not expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
We'll await official confirmation of Clowney's status upon the release of the Texans' inactives, but his anticipated absence would be a big hit to the team's pass rush in Week 2.
