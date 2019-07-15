Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Not signing extension
Clowney didn't sign an extension before Monday's deadline and isn't expected to report to training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports that the 26-year-old is expected to rejoin the Texans before Week 1, but only after he sits out most or all of training camp. Clowney's unsigned $15.9 million franchise tender is a nice bargain for the team if it's compared to the deals signed by fellow pass rushers Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Frank Clark (Chiefs) and Trey Flowers (Lions) during the offseason. After struggling with injuries early in his career, Clowney missed just one game the past two seasons, notching 106 tackles (79 solo) and 18.5 sacks in the process. The Texans have sketchy depth behind Clowney and Whitney Mercilus at outside linebacker.
