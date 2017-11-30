Clowney missed practice Thursday with what the team injury report described as shoulder and ankle injuries, but head coach Bill O'Brien characterized it as a day off, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

That Clowney missed practice Wednesday and Thursday raised flags, but it sounds like O'Brien expects the outside linebacker to play Week 13 against the Titans. The 24-year-old has played through injury in the past, so it's not unlikely that he's able to go Sunday without requiring a practice, particularly against a division foe he knows.