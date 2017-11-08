Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: On pace for double-digit sacks
Clowney had four tackles (three solo) and one sack against the Colts on Sunday.
Clowney now has five sacks through eight games, and he's already one short of his career high. However, he's only posted over four tackles once this season, making him a high-risk fantasy venture against team's with solid offensive lines.
