Clowney (knee) was back in full force Saturday, participating in team drills for the first time during training camp, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Clowney worked on a side field Thursday but has since progressed to rejoin the team fully at practice Saturday. The fifth-year linebacker hopes to build off a 2017 campaign that saw him post a career-best 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 59 tackles (41 solo) on 898 defensive snaps.