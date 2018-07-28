Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Participates in team drills
Clowney (knee) was back in full force Saturday, participating in team drills for the first time during training camp, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Clowney worked on a side field Thursday but has since progressed to rejoin the team fully at practice Saturday. The fifth-year linebacker hopes to build off a 2017 campaign that saw him post a career-best 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 59 tackles (41 solo) on 898 defensive snaps.
