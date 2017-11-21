Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Picks up two more sacks Sunday
Clowney recorded two sacks in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.
One week after matching his career-high in sacks, Clowney added two more. He also had five tackles (three solo). The former No. 1 overall pick has now taken down the opposing quarterback in four consecutive weeks. He will look to stay hot in the Texans' Week 12 game against the Ravens.
