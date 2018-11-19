Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Posts another sack Sunday
Clowney recorded five tackles (four solo), including a sack in Sunday's win over the Redskins.
Clowney's sack Sunday gives him 6.5 on the year, three shy of his career-high. He'll aim to continue his strong season against the Titans in Week 12.
