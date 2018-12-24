Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Posts sack in loss
Clowney recorded eight tackles (five solo), including a sack, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in Sunday's loss the Philadelphia.
Clowney made one of the biggest plays of the game Sunday, strip-sacking Nick Foles and recovering the fumble himself. The sack brings his season total to 9, a half-sack short of his career high. Looking ahead, the Texans take on the Jaguars in Week 17.
