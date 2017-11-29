Clowney had two solo tackles and one sack against the Ravens on Monday night.

Clowney battled an ankle injury prior to Monday's game, but he still played 63 of 67 possible defensive snaps. The fourth-year pro now has nine sacks -- a career high -- through 11 games, with six sacks in his last five games.

