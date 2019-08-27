Clowney (contract dispute) said he would prefer to be traded to the Seahawks or Eagles, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reports suffered a couple days ago that the Texans had worked out a deal to trade Clowney, but it appears they are still working through that process. Clowney would still need to sign his franchise tender before being dealt, and he will likely only do that if he is being traded to a preferred destination of his.