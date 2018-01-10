Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Pulls out of Pro Bowl
Clowney (knee) will not participate in the Pro Bowl, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Instead of the Pro Bowl, Clowney will undergo a minor arthroscopic procedure on the knee and is expected to be ready when offseason activities commence.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Will need minor knee scope•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Registers half-sack in Week 17 loss•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Avoids injury designation•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Held out Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Sunday's game•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...