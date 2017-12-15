Clowney (knee/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Clowney failed to practice in any capacity this week, which is usually an indicator a player won't play Sunday. It doesn't appear that's necessarily the case for Clowney, however, as head coach Bill O'Brien said Friday that he expects the linebacker to play in the contest, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Fantasy owners in IDP leagues planning on starting Clowney this week should nonetheless check back on his status prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff Sunday.