Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Questionable for Week 9
Clowney (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.
Clowney was added to the injury report Thursday when he logged a limited practice. The fourth-year pro practiced in a limited capacity Friday as well. If Clowney misses time on the field Sunday, Duke Ejiofor could see an increase in snaps on defense.
