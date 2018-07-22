Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for camp
Clowney (knee) said he is ready for training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney was held out for the entire offseason program while recovering from January arthroscopic surgery, but there's never been much concern about his availability for Week 1. Entering the final season of his rookie contract, the 25-year-old pass rusher could sign a massive extension within the next few weeks. It remains to be seen if Clowney is a full participant when Texans training camp opens Thursday.
