Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Ready for Monday
Clowney (ankle) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and will be ready for Monday's game against the Ravens.
Clowney was limited in Thursday and Friday's practices, but it won't keep him out of game play. The fourth-year pro has five sacks in his last four games, and eight total on the season -- a career high.
