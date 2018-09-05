Head coach Bill O'Brien has indicated that Clowney is ready to play an entire game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney played in just one preseason game against the Rams after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason, deflecting one pass over three series. After recording a career-high 9.5 sacks across all 16 games last season, Clowney seems primed to start without limitations against the Patriots on Sunday. The outside linebacker's presence is a huge plus for the Texan's defense, which will also benefit from J.J. Watt's return to the field.