The Texans have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

In the event that the Texans can't re-sign Clowney (the team's stated preference) in advance of free agency, they can match any offer sheet he receives, or alternatively acquire two first-round draft picks if they decline to do so. The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he logged 47 tackles and nine sacks in 15 games.