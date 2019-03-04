Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Receives non-exclusive tag
The Texans have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag on Clowney, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
In the event that the Texans can't re-sign Clowney (the team's stated preference is to bring him back) in advance of free agency, they can match any offer sheet he receives, or alternatively acquire two first-round draft picks if they decline to do so. The No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft is coming off a 2018 campaign in which he logged 47 tackles and nine sacks in 15 games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking free agents, cap casualties
Le'Veon Bell and Tevin Coleman are just two of several players who could be changing teams...
-
Best landing spot for Nick Foles
Nick Foles might not be a big-name Fantasy quarterback, but if he winds up with the team he's...
-
Free agent and cap casualties list
Here's our up-to-date list of free agents and potential salary-cap cuts that will impact your...
-
Conner, JuJu ready to star for Steelers
With Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown leaving Pittsburgh, the Steelers will have new stars in...
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...