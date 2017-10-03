Clowney recorded his third sack of the season Sunday against the Titans to go along with one forced fumble and two solo tackles.

Clowney sacked backup quarterback Matt Cassel mid-way through the fourth quarter and forced a fumble in the process. The former No. 1 overall pick now has three sacks in his last two games. He played just 32 snaps (78%) in the contest, but the game flow did not call for a heavy workload.