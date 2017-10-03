Play

Clowney recorded his third sack of the season Sunday against the Titans to go along with one forced fumble and two solo tackles.

Clowney sacked backup quarterback Matt Cassel mid-way through the fourth quarter and forced a fumble in the process. The former No. 1 overall pick now has three sacks in his last two games. He played just 32 snaps (78%) in the contest, but the game flow did not call for a heavy workload.

