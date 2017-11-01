Clowney recorded one sack in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

On the day, Clowney tallied four solo tackles. His sack marked the first he has logged since Week 4. The 24-year-old pass rusher was on the field for 67 of a possible 69 defensive snaps. He will look to start at sack streak in the Texan's Week 9 matchup against the Colts.