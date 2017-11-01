Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Records sack in loss
Clowney recorded one sack in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
On the day, Clowney tallied four solo tackles. His sack marked the first he has logged since Week 4. The 24-year-old pass rusher was on the field for 67 of a possible 69 defensive snaps. He will look to start at sack streak in the Texan's Week 9 matchup against the Colts.
More News
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Limited participant Friday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Records sack in blowout victory•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns fumble for touchdown•
-
Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: More active in Week 2•
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...
-
Tyrod Taylor gets Kelvin Benjamin
The Carolina Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills at the deadline. No one is...