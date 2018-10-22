Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Records two sacks Sunday
Clowney recorded seven tackles, four for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 20-7 win over the Jaguars.
Clowney was all over the place Sunday, harassing quarterbacks and running backs to deliver his best performance of the season. Whether he lined up inside or outside and sometimes against double-teams, the Jaguars' offensive line had difficulty containing him. The game also featured a breakout performance from fellow linebacker Whitney Mercilus, which, if it continues, will only enhance Clowney's production going forward.
