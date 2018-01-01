Clowney recorded seven tackles and half a sack in Week 17's 22-13 loss to the Colts.

The sack was the first in five weeks for Clowney, who played his first 16-game season and finished with career-highs in tackles (59) and sacks (9.5). His job got harder after Houston lost J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral). That allowed offenses to scheme against Clowney without worry. The linebacker/defensive end had the fifth-year option of his contract exercised prior to the 2017 season and will return to Houston for 2018. Along with his return comes the returns of Watt and Mercilus. Clowney should draw less attention in 2018 and be in line for increases production.