Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Rested against Pats
Clowney did not play Saturday against the Patriots for precautionary reasons, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney was also held out of joint-practice sessions between the Texans and Patriots earlier this week in West Virginia. The Texans have not released any information about Clowney being injured, and a source confirmed he's not not dealing with anything that's expected to sideline him during the regular season.
