Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Rests Monday
Clowney (rest) did not participate in practice Monday, The Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney also did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots, but coach Bill O'Brien said he is not injured. The Texans are likely just being cautious with the 24-year-old and he should be ready for Week 1.
