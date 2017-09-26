Play

Clowney had six tackles (all solo), two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Clowney had a monster first half with four tackles, his first two sacks of the season and the 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but the Patriots adjusted at halftime to limit his second half impact. It was the former first-round pick's best performance of the season by far, which he hopes to duplicate against the Titans in Week 4.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories