Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns fumble for touchdown
Clowney had six tackles (all solo), two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Clowney had a monster first half with four tackles, his first two sacks of the season and the 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown, but the Patriots adjusted at halftime to limit his second half impact. It was the former first-round pick's best performance of the season by far, which he hopes to duplicate against the Titans in Week 4.
