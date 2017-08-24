Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Returns to practice
Clowney was an active participant at Thursday's practice, Sarah Barshop of ESPN reports.
Clowney returned to action Thursday for the first time in about a week. The Texans have not released any information about Clowney being injured, so it appears that the talented outside linebacker is simply being given time off in the interest of keeping him fresh for the upcoming regular season. His status for Saturday's preseason game against the Saints remains unclear.
