Clowney (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Clowney nursed a knee injury earlier this season, and while it didn't keep him out of the game, he was limited. Fantasy owners should see how he progresses this season, since he's been solid all season with 31 tackles (23 solo), four sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown.

