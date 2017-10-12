Play

Clowney is dealing with a knee injury and did not practice Wednesday.

Clowney played 71 of 77 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, and he apparently sustained the injury during the game at some point. The injury isn't expected to keep the 24-year-old off the field for long, but it's worth keeping an eye on his practice workload the rest of the week.

