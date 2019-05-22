Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Skipping OTAs
Clowney still hasn't signed his franchise tag and remains away from the team during the start of OTAs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clowney isn't required to be present for offseason workouts until mandatory minicamp arrives in mid-June. It remains to be seen how long he plans on staying away from the team as he looks to parlay his franchise tag into a long-term contract. July 15 is the deadline for the two sides to reach such an agreement.
