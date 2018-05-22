Clowney (knee) has not yet been cleared to practice at OTAs, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clowney underwent a minor arthroscopic procedure on his knee back in January, and while he was originally expected to be medically cleared by April, the defensive end is still unable to participate in any sort of offseason workout. It's possible the Texans are just exercising caution with one of their several injured stars on defense, but Clowney still remains without a clear-cut timetable in his recovery from surgery.