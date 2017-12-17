Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Suiting up Sunday
Clowney (knee/illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Clowney avoided missing his first game of the season despite not practicing at all in the prior week. He won't have to worry about Jags RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) who is inactive, and he'll look to get after QB Blake Bortles. Clowney was unable to bring down Bortles in their Week 1 matchup.
