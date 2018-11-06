Clowney's only tackle went for a sack in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Broncos.

Clowney now has three sacks in his last three contests and has 5.5 on the year. He's becoming more and more disruptive in each game and the stats are beginning to show that. Look for him to continue to rack up the sacks when the Texans return from their upcoming bye week.

