Clowney has yet to sign his franchise tag and is not expected to attend Texans' minicamp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Texans' mandatory minicamp begins June 11, so unless Clowney's contract situation resolves overnight it's likely he won't be in attendance. The deadline for the two sides to come to an agreement is July 15, but it remains to be seen how long the 26-year-old intends to remain apart from the team. In 2018 the pass rusher notched 47 tackles and nine sacks in 15 games.