Clowney will be traded to the Seahawks upon passing his physical, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The details of the trade have yet to emerge, but it seems the talented pass rusher will be heading to the Seahawks. It's worth pointing out that Clowney, who held out throughout training camp in an effort to receive a long-term extension, isn't necessarily a lock to re-sign with Seattle. Instead the team is considering letting the 26-year-old play out his one-year, $15.9 million franchise tag in what amounts to an audition, with the Seahawks likely to receive a third-round compensatory pick should the 2014 No. 1 overall pick ultimately sign elsewhere next offseason. It's an interesting gamble, and one that could prove profitable for both parties if Clowney emerges as a truly dominant pass rusher in a new home. He's piled up 24.5 sacks in the last three years, but has yet to record 10 or more sacks in a single season, and has missed six games in the past four seasons due to various injuries.