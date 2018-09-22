Texans' Jadeveon Clowney: Upgraded to full participation
Clowney (back) was a full participant at Friday's practice.
Clowney, who sat out last week's loss to the Titans, had been limited Wednesday and Thursday but is now expected to play Week 3 against the Giants.
