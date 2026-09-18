Clowney (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Clowney recorded his third injury in as many weeks during Week 2 preparation. The defensive end dealt with ankle and hip issues in the lead-up to the Texans' 36-31 loss against the Bills last Sunday. Clowney was unable to practice at all in Week 2 due to the new issue. With the primary depth option at edge rusher out, Dominique Robinson and Sabastain Harash will likely share the rotational defensive snaps behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.