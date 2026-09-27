Clowney has been progressing in his recovery from a bone bruise in his knee that has ruled him out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Clowney failed to participate in any of the three practices during Week 3 prep, resulting in him being ruled out for a second consecutive game. A return to practice, even in a limited capacity, would have the veteran pass rusher potentially on track to return for a Week 4 home tilt against the Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 4. In Clowney's absence, Sabastian Harsh and Dominique Robinson will both see a slight uptick in defensive snaps while operating in rotational roles behind starters Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson.