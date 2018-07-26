Clowney (knee) worked on a side field for the majority of Thursday's practice, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Clowney declared Saturday that he was "ready" for training camp, but his activity level at the Texans' first practice indicates that he's being eased into action. The development isn't a surprise, as the pass rusher has undergone multiple arthroscopic knee surgeries during his four-year career. With 3-to-4 chances to see preseason game action, there's plenty of time for Clowney to prove his health before Week 1.

