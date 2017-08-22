Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Strong will appeal a one-game suspension for his arrest on a marijuana possession charge.

Strong was arrested during a traffic stop in Scottsdale, Ari. on Feb. 28, 2016. Pending league acknowledgement of the suspension, his status will remain in limbo. In any case, the development is a blow to a receiving corps without Will Fuller until at least midseason due to a broken collarbone, as well as DeAndre Hopkins' lingering hand injury and Braxton Miller's ankle sprain.