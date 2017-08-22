Play

Per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Strong will appeal a one-game suspension for his arrest on a marijuana possession charge.

Strong was arrested during a traffic stop in Scottsdale, Ari. on Feb. 28, 2016. Pending league acknowledgement of the suspension, his status will remain in limbo. In any case, the development is a blow to a receiving corps without Will Fuller until at least midseason due to a broken collarbone, as well as DeAndre Hopkins' lingering hand injury and Braxton Miller's ankle sprain.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories