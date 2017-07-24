Texans wide receivers coach John Perry envisions Strong operating as a red-zone threat in 2017, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. "I've been really impressed by what [Strong's] done. He's a bigger guy. That's what he has to do," Perry said. "The guy where you put the ball up as a bigger receiver and have him go up there and get it. I see him doing that for us."

Strong has worked hard during the offseason, getting his weight down below 200 pounds and putting more work in in the film room. Entering training camp, he's fourth on the wideout depth chart, but there's no reason Strong can't move ahead of Braxton Miller, particularly if he shows an ability to win the 50-50 balls to which Perry alluded. Even if Strong moves up the depth chart, the greater question is what type of offense we'll see from the Texans. With an inexperienced quarterback -- whether that's Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson -- behind center, the Texans could be heavily reliant on the ground game.