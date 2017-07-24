Strong's rededication and improved diet have drawn positive reviews ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Strong, a third-round pick in 2015, has been underwhelming through his first two NFL seasons. First, Strong reported to his rookie minicamp weighing 230 pounds. Then, an offseason marijuana arrest preceded an ankle injury that limited him to just eight games played last season. Thus far, Strong boasts merely 28 career receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Such ineffectiveness resulted in Strong ceding snaps to rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller last season, but in an effort to improve his standing, Strong improved his diet this offseason and now reportedly weighs just under 200 pounds. Additionally, Strong has spent extra time in the film room and put increased focus on improving his conditioning. Overall, that sharpened mindset has the Texans' coaching staff excited to see what's to come from Strong in Year 3.