Texans' Jaelen Strong: Focused on improvement
Strong's rededication and improved diet have drawn positive reviews ahead of training camp, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Strong, a third-round pick in 2015, has been underwhelming through his first two NFL seasons. First, Strong reported to his rookie minicamp weighing 230 pounds. Then, an offseason marijuana arrest preceded an ankle injury that limited him to just eight games played last season. Thus far, Strong boasts merely 28 career receptions for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Such ineffectiveness resulted in Strong ceding snaps to rookies Will Fuller and Braxton Miller last season, but in an effort to improve his standing, Strong improved his diet this offseason and now reportedly weighs just under 200 pounds. Additionally, Strong has spent extra time in the film room and put increased focus on improving his conditioning. Overall, that sharpened mindset has the Texans' coaching staff excited to see what's to come from Strong in Year 3.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...
-
How does Williams' back change Chargers?
With rookie Mike Williams' status very much up in the air heading into training camp, what...